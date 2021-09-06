Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
CM Punk on AEW in-ring debut: 'This s--- is fun again'

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling in match against Darby Allin

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
CM Punk made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling at the promotion’s "All Out" pay-per-view Sunday night against Darby Allin.

Punk showed he still had some kind of pro wrestling prowess after stepping away from WWE in 2014. Punk was able to hit his iconic finishing move – the GTS – for the win over Allin in his hometown of Chicago.

At the end of the match, Punk and Allin shook hands. Punk also shook hands with Sting, who was in Allin’s corner for the match.

Punk went on Twitter afterward and declared, "this s--- is fun again."

Punk wasn’t the only big name to show up at the AEW event. Former WWE stars Bryan Danielson, then known as Daniel Bryan, and Adam Cole also appeared on the show. Punk was asked about the two performers joining the company.

"Pardon my lewdness, but I got a boner for that," Punk responded. "Honestly. I feel everybody has their own journey, their own story, their own experiences where we used to work. But I heard [Bryan] say it, I left and I don’t got a lot of good things to say. He left, and he said he loved the place, but what does it mean when you love that place and still don’t want to be there? You want to be here. I think that speaks volumes," he said at the AEW post-event press conference, via Wrestling Inc.

"Adam Cole is a guy I never wrestled. I know I’m going to, sometime. I look forward to it. Daniel Bryan is a guy I have wrestled, and I look forward to it. That’s somewhere done the line, too. It’s literally — I’m a kid at Christmas. I unwrap a gift, I don’t know what’s in it, it could be Adam Cole, it could be Daniel Bryan, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, it could be Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks. I mean, it’s just endless. I’m so happy, right now."

Punk first appeared on AEW on Aug. 20 on "Rampage" to challenge Allin. It’s unclear what direction his storyline is going to go in from here.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com