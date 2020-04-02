Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a running back who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at LSU and is regarded as one of the best running back prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Catholic High School in Louisiana, Edwards-Helaire was a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.

He was the No. 10 prospect in all of Louisiana, according to ESPN. He finished with 496 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior season.

Here are five other things to know about Edwards-Helaire.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Edwards-Helaire is listed at 5-foot-7, 207 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 29-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands. He ran a 4.6 40-yard dash and had a 39.5 vertical jump.

2) ANOTHER LSU RUNNING BACK TURNS PRO

Edwards-Helaire is another running back from LSU that will transition into a solid pro at the NFL level.

Others on the list over the last 15 years? Joseph Addai, Stevan Ridley, Spencer Ware, Alfred Blue, Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette, and Derrius Guice.

3) STELLAR SENIOR

Edwards-Helaire put together a fantastic 2019 season for the Tigers, who set records as an offense with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way.

He rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries, which is good for a 6.6-yard per carry average. Edwards-Helaire started in 14 of 15 games for LSU, which went undefeated and claimed the national championship trophy. He was a fantastic receiving option as well. Edwards-Helaire had 55 receptions for 453 yards and a score, and as a kick returner, he had 10 returns for 214 yards.

4) LSU MVP

At the team’s awards banquet back in December, Edwards-Helaire was named LSU’s MVP.

Edwards-Helaire led the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 16, he finished No. 2 in the conference in rushing yards, fourth in rushing yards per game (99.23), and he tied LSU’s single-season record for receptions by a running back with 50 catches. He rushed for 100 or more yards six times, all coming in the conference, and the Tigers were 6-0 in those games.

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

NFL Draft experts believe Edwards-Helaire will be one of the top running backs to come off the board.

He is probably too small to be an every-down running back at the NFL level, but he is definitely a top 100 player in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There is a belief that Edwards-Helaire will go in the second or third round of the draft to a running back–needy team. The Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are a few that come to mind.