Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's excitement perplexes fans

Los Angeles Clippers team owner Steve Ballmer had a strange reaction to a third-quarter run put on by the team during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The Clippers went on an 11-0 run in the final four minutes of the game and broadcast cameras panned to Ballmer celebrating with those sitting next to him. He was seen rubbing the thighs of those men in excitement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Social media caught the excitement and was immediately perplexed.

Even with the run, the Clippers couldn’t get back in the game.

Phoenix finished the Clippers, winning in Game 6, 130-103.

CHRIS PAUL HELPS SUNS REACH NBA FINALS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1993

Chris Paul led the way with 41 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 35 minutes. He was 16-for-24 and will be making his first-ever NBA Finals appearance. Paul is in his 16th NBA season and the Western Conference Finals was the furthest he had gotten.

Making the win even sweeter, Paul had spent six seasons with the Clippers going on several disappointing runs through the playoffs before he was eventually traded to the Houston Rockets in 2017. He ended up joining the Suns after a stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Phoenix’s big win was buoyed by Devin Booker’s 22 points and seven rebounds. Jae Crowder added 19 points with five of his six made shots coming from beyond the arc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 26 points. Paul George had 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting.