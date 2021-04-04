Clippers rout short-handed Lakers 104-86, end 2-game skid

Marcus Morris scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the short-handed Lakers in a 104-86 victory on Sunday to end a two-game skid.

Kawhi Leonard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Paul George added 16 points for the Clippers.

The Lakers trailed the entire game in which they were without injured All-Star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as Andre Drummond and Wesley Matthews. They’ve dropped six of nine.

Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 19 points against his old team. Marc Gasol was the only starter in double figures with 11 points.

The Clippers built a double-digit lead midway through the second that the Lakers never reduced to single digits the rest of the way.

Five different Clippers powered a 12-3 run to start the third, with George's 3-pointer capping the spurt that created their largest lead of 24 points. They matched that lead later in the quarter on a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard, who scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth.

The Clippers stretched their lead to 20 points in the second, running off 10 in a row that ended with back-to-back 3-pointers by Marcus Morris.

The Clippers raced to a 13-2 lead to open the game, making their first six shots. Markief Morris scored the Lakers' first seven points.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James has missed two weeks with a right ankle sprain. He tweeted Sunday, "Man I Wanna Hoop! Miss It So Much!" Coach Frank Vogel said James and Davis will join the team for the rest of its five-game road trip, although both are "still a ways away." Davis has missed 22 games with a right calf strain. ... Drummond (right big toe contusion) still has trouble putting on a shoe and remains in great discomfort. ... No Laker reached double figures in the first half.

Clippers: Patrick Beverley (sore right knee) and Serge Ibaka (tight lower back) have each been out since mid-March. Beverley has been playing 5-on-5, but Ibaka has yet to reach that stage.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Toronto on Tuesday.

Clippers: Host Portland on Tuesday.