Clippers' Patrick Beverley third player to leave NBA bubble due to personal, family matters: reports

Los Angeles Clippers Patrick Beverley is the third NBA player to leave the bubble this month due to a family or personal matter, reports say.

Beverley left Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando on Tuesday night because of “an emergency personal matter,” league sources told ESPN. The veteran guard said he plans to return, although it was not clear when.

Beverley sent out a cryptic message late Wednesday morning of a crying emoji.

Beverley’s departure is the latest blow for the Clippers, who also saw center Montrezl Harrell leave the bubble Friday due to an “urgent family situation,” The Athletic reported.

Both players join New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who was the first to leave the Orlando campus on Thursday. According to his team, he was tending to an “urgent family matter.”

All three have reportedly expressed interest in returning but with both teams' first game scheduled for next Thursday, there are several variables that could see them sit it out.

NBA protocol requires any player that is outside the bubble for less than a week to quarantine for four days upon return, barring a positive coronavirus test result. Any time longer outside the bubble could mean up to two weeks under quarantine.

With no details about any player’s situation, the timetable for their return remains a mystery.