Clippers' Doc Rivers hits Trump over anthem-kneeling comments, mail-in voting claims

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers responded to President Trump’s remarks about NBA players kneeling during the national anthem on Wednesday.

Trump appeared on “Fox & Friends” this week and said Americans should stand for the anthem.

“When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and disrespecting our national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game and the ratings for basketball are way down,” Trump said.

Rivers, wearing a hat with the word “VOTE” on it, was asked about the comments one day after a crushing loss to the Phoenix Suns, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Well, we lost one guy. Like, really, I don’t even care. We know that justice is on our side, right? And this hat that I’m wearing is what our president is trying to get us to not do, which I think is just as disgraceful," he said.

Rivers was referring to a separate tweet where Trump said mail-in voting during the 2020 presidential election could mean “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT election in history.” Trump added the U.S. should “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

LeBron James was also asked about Trump’s anthem comments.

“I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,” the Los Angeles Lakers star said. “And that's all I got to say. I don't want to, I'm not going to get into a ... because I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me. I'm not going to get into it.”

