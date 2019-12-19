Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers scoffs at LeBron James' remarks on load management

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers took issue with LeBron James’ comments on load management after the Los Angeles Lakers star said he planned to play every game because he doesn’t know how many he may have left.

Rivers, whose Clippers have a plan in place to make sure Kawhi Leonard stays healthy through the season and into the playoffs, scoffed at James’ comments.

“It’s our philosophy,” he said Tuesday, according to USA Today. “I don’t know what theirs are. I think theirs is whatever LeBron says it is, to be honest. That makes a lot of sense to me. I like what we are doing, and I think it’s the smart thing to do. Who knows? We’ll see at the end.”

James, who is playing at one the highest levels of his career, dismissed any notion of using load management this season to rest after Sunday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

“Why wouldn’t I play if I’m healthy?” James asked rhetorically. “It doesn’t make any sense to me, personally. I mean, I don’t know how many games I’ve left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game that are there to see me play.”

Load management has been a hot-button issue in the NBA this season and James has not been in favor of it. He said in November that he had no plans of missing a game due to load management, according to ESPN.

“If I'm hurt, I don't play. If not, I'm playing,” James said. “That's what has always been my motto.”

Hopefully, the NBA playoffs will feature a Lakers and Clippers matchup so everyone could see whose philosophy on the subject works better.