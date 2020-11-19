Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Clint Frazier: Girlfriend rescued me from life as ‘Scranton bad boy’

By Justin Terranova | New York Post
It was a different Clint Frazier this season for the Yankees — and he knows who deserves the credit.

Frazier wished girlfriend Kaylee Gambadoro, who he has been linked to since the summer, a happy birthday on Wednesday – and it came with a telling caption.

“Went from scranton’s bad boy to now new york’s best behaved because of this one. i love youuuuuu. happy birthday scoop!” Frazier wrote.

Frazier, 26, came to the Yankees as a coveted trade piece in a deal with the Indians in 2016, but his rise to the major leagues had been plagued by injuries and bouts of immaturity and impatience.

But Frazier was a key part of the Yankees’ 33-27 coronavirus-shortened season, hitting .267 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 39 games.

Gambadoro traveled with other Yankees significant others during the playoffs, including their five-game ALDS loss to the Rays in San Diego.