Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Cleveland weather leads to Raiders' botched field goal attempt vs. Browns

The Raiders take the lead fighting the Browns and forceful winds

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The odds and the weather seem to be against the Las Vegas Raiders as they take on the Cleveland Browns who are looking to continue a perfect record at home in Week 8 of the NFL. 

The Raiders were attempting to get on the board first early in the first quarter with a 41-yard goal attempt but kicker Daniel Carlson was no match for Cleveland’s wind. 

TOM BRADY TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANTONIO BROWN; WIDE RECEIVER WILL BE LIVING WITH QB: REPORT

A strong gust carried what started off as a down-the-middle kick, up and into the far left goal post. 

The Browns would be given the same opportunity early in the second quarter but Cody Parkey was able to complete his 41-yard attempt for three points, giving Cleveland the lead.  

FLORIDA’S DAN MULLEN EXPLAINS DARTH VADER COSTUME, SAYS IT HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH MIZZOU GAME

Sunday’s game quickly turned into a battle for field goals as Carlson was able to redeem himself with a 29-yard attempt. Another field goal by Carlon would give the Raiders the lead before halftime. 

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The weather in Cleveland has not been forgiving for either team - hail and freezing rain quickly cleared out for the sun before a heavy wintry mix hit halfway through.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.