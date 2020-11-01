Cleveland weather leads to Raiders' botched field goal attempt vs. Browns

The odds and the weather seem to be against the Las Vegas Raiders as they take on the Cleveland Browns who are looking to continue a perfect record at home in Week 8 of the NFL.

The Raiders were attempting to get on the board first early in the first quarter with a 41-yard goal attempt but kicker Daniel Carlson was no match for Cleveland’s wind.

A strong gust carried what started off as a down-the-middle kick, up and into the far left goal post.

The Browns would be given the same opportunity early in the second quarter but Cody Parkey was able to complete his 41-yard attempt for three points, giving Cleveland the lead.

Sunday’s game quickly turned into a battle for field goals as Carlson was able to redeem himself with a 29-yard attempt. Another field goal by Carlon would give the Raiders the lead before halftime.

The weather in Cleveland has not been forgiving for either team - hail and freezing rain quickly cleared out for the sun before a heavy wintry mix hit halfway through.