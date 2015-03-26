Cleveland State beats No. 7 Vanderbilt

D'Aundray Brown poured in 18 points on 6- 10 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Cleveland State 58 upset over seventh-ranked Vanderbilt on Sunday as part of the TicketCity Legends Classic.

Trevor Harmon scored 11 points to go with three rebounds and three assists and Jeremy Montgomery added 10 points for the Vikings (1-0).

John Jenkins led Vandy with 17 points and Lance Goulbourne added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Commodores (1-1), who were coming off a 78-64 win over Oregon in their season opener on Friday.