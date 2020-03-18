Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love calls on NBA players to help arena workers amid coronavirus closures

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love is calling on other NBA players to “walk the walk” and help out arena workers after the league suspended the remainder of the season in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Love took to Instagram last week to announce he would be donating $100,000 through the Kevin Love Foundation to workers of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in downtown Cleveland.

“Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming,” he wrote in his post.

“I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season.”

On Wednesday, Love appeared on NBC’s TODAY show to discuss his cause further, asking that other players in the league join him in supporting those who have supported them.

“A lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck. I felt this is really the time, especially for us NBA players, to walk the walk and be more than athletes," he said.

He continued: “It was just a way for me to try and help navigate this incredibly stressful and anxiety-ridden time, to just pay it forward and really help them...I think it's more of a time for us to step up and be community leaders and do what's right for the people that are having a very stressful and tough time.”

Other players have joined Love including Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokunmpo, Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin and even New Orleans Pelicans’ rookie Zion Williamson.

Nearly all NBA owners and some players have publicly vowed to help compensate arena workers in some way.