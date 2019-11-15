Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after brawl with Steelers, teams fined $250G each

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in an ugly brawl that took place at the end of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, an altercation that resulted in two other suspensions and hefty fines levied against both teams, the league announced Friday afternoon.

Garrett will be suspended “at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement," the league said in a statement Friday. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Garrett’s teammate Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were also suspended and fined. Ogunbjobi received a one-game ban without pay and an undisclosed fine for shoving Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during the out-of-control melee. Pouncy received a three-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount for “fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.”

The NFL said more suspensions resulting from the incident were imminent.

The league also fined the Browns and the Steelers $250,000 each over the incident.

Browns team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam issued a statement Friday on Garrett.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game," the statement said. "There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

The brawl took place toward the end of the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Rudolph had just completed a short pass to running back Trey Edmunds when he was tackled by Garrett. While on the ground, Rudolph appeared to try and grasp Garrett’s helmet. The two then got into a scuffle which ended with Garrett removing Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it.

Pouncey then entered the skirmish and punched and kicked Garrett in the helmet.

Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were all ejected