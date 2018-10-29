Cleveland Browns fire coach Hue Jackson after fewer than three seasons, reports say

The Cleveland Browns reportedly fired head coach Hue Jackson on Monday, a day after a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson was 3-36-1 with the Browns in fewer than three full seasons. The 2017 Browns were the second team in NFL history to finish the season winless.

The 53-year-old former coach got his first win of the 2018 season against the New York Jets at home in Week 3 led by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s second win came Week 5 in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland also has one tie this year.

The Browns hired Jackson ahead of the 2016 season. Cleveland went 1-15 that year. Before taking the reins in Cleveland, he had a head coaching stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2011. He went 8-8 that year.

ESPN and the NFL Network were first to report the news of Jackson’s firing.