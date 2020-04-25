Cleveland Browns: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Cleveland Browns made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Browns took one of the best offensive linemen in the class in Jedrick Wills. The team then chose to address the defense with some of its picks.

Cleveland also added another tight end.

Here are who the Browns chose during the draft:

**

ROUND 1, PICK 10: JEDRICK WILLS, OL

The Browns selected offensive lineman Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Wills was the second offensive lineman taken off the board after the New York Giants took Andrew Thomas. Wills will line up on the same line as Jack Conklin, who the team signed in the offseason.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 44: GRANT DELPIT, S

The Browns selected safety Grant Delpit with the No. 44 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the third safety taken in the second round and first LSU player to go in the round. Delpit was a solid defensive back in college. He recorded 65 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions during his final season at LSU.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 88: JORDAN ELLIOTT, DT

The Browns selected defensive tackle Jordan Elliott with the No. 88 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Missouri defensive lineman had 44 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2019.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 97: JACOB PHILLIPS, LB

The Browns selected linebacker Jacob Phillips with the No. 97 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s the 10th LSU player off the board. Phillips had 113 tackles and one sack in 15 games for the Tigers.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 115: HARRISON BRYANT, TE

The Browns selected tight end Harrison Bryant with the No. 115 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bryant was the best tight end left on the board. The Florida Atlantic standout had 1,004 receiving yards, 65 catches and seven touchdowns last season.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 160: NICK HARRIS, C

The Browns selected center Nick Harris with the no. 160 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The center was a First Team All-Pac-12 during his junior and senior seasons at Washington.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 187: DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES, WR

The Browns selected wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones with the No. 187 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Peoples-Jones played in 11 games for Michigan in 2019. He had 34 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns.