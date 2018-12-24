Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield appears to stare down former coach Hue Jackson during game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to reignite his budding personal rivalry with ex-Browns head coach and current Cincinnati Bengals consultant Hue Jackson on Sunday during Cleveland's 26-18 win.

In the fourth quarter, Mayfield connected with tight end David Njoku on a 66-yard catch and run that sealed the win, with Mayfield then taking three snaps out of the victory formation as the clock wound down. But after the big pass to Njoku, Mayfield was seen running downfield staring at Jackson. The rookie also appeared to backpedal in an effort to get a longer look at Jackson.

Mayfield downplayed the incident when asked about it in the postgame press conference.

“No, no idea what you are talking about,” he said, according to Cleveland.com. “Yeah.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayfield has expressed his displeasure with Jackson since the former Browns head coach was fired earlier in the season. Jackson was hired to be a consultant under Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis soon after his dismissal in Cleveland.

Mayfield refused to embrace Jackson when the two met at midfield during their matchup in November. He later said he wasn’t happy with Jackson taking the job with the Bengals.

“Left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati, I don’t know. It’s just somebody that was in our locker room, asking for us to play for him and then goes to a different team we play twice a year,” Mayfield told reporters. “Everybody can have their spin on it but that’s how I feel.”