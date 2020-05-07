Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 scheduleVideo

Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 schedule

The National Football League is releasing the 2020 season schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic; Fox News sports contributor Jim Gray tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ what we can expect.

The Cleveland Browns missed big on the target of making the playoffs last season, but as the hype dies down around the star-studded team, they will have to make sure they last into next January.

The Browns will face teams in the AFC South, AFC West and NFC East during the 2020 regular season.

Cleveland had a lot of anticipation surrounding them last season. But after going 6-10, there’s not much noise they could be making going into 2020.

Here’s who the Browns will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Houston TexansIndianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia EaglesWashington RedskinsBaltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Away Opponents: Dallas CowboysJacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 118-138

**

Here is the Browns' regular-season schedule:

Here is the Browns' preseason schedule:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_