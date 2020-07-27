Expand / Collapse search
Clemson Tigers
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence says it wasn't him in viral TikTok video

Lawrence: 'Brooo people really think this is me I can’t even blame them. It’s not though'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a likely future NFL star, but he has no intention of becoming a TikTok video personality.

Many people thought Lawrence, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was caught on video on the social media website over the weekend. His doppelgänger did a fantastic job dressing like the Clemson star, but the woman in the picture clearly wasn’t his fiancee Marissa Mowry.

On Monday, Lawrence broke the silence on Twitter, saying that it wasn’t him.

“Brooo people really think this is me I can’t even blame them. It’s not though,” Lawrence wrote.

After failing to win the National Championship in 2019, Lawrence will attempt to get the Tigers back to familiar stomping grounds. Last season, the signal-caller finished with 3,665 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes. Lawrence also added 563 yards on the ground with nine more scores.

