Clemson's Swinney waiting for MRI results on QB Deshaun Watson's knee injury

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he's still awaiting MRI results on quarterback Deshaun Watson's injured left knee.

Swinney said Sunday that the injury is a serious one.

Watson was hurt in the first quarter of a 28-6 loss Saturday at No. 17 Georgia Tech. Swinney later said the injury involved a knee ligament.

After grabbing his knee and wincing on the field, Watson was taken to the locker room and did not return. Backup Cole Stoudt threw three interceptions, and the Yellow Jackets returned two of them for touchdowns.

The Tigers (7-3) face Georgia State at home Saturday before closing the regular season against rival South Carolina on Nov. 29.