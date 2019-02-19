Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence seen shoving player during intramural basketball game

A video of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shoving an opposing player during a basketball game went viral this week.

The video, which showed the 6-foot-5 quarterback playing intramural basketball, circulated online, For The Win reported. Lawrence had just missed shooting a three-pointer before another player tried to set a pick on him, AL.com reported. The championship-winning quarterback was seen pushing the player twice before they fell to the ground. The whistle was blown and everyone stopped before the situation was resolved.

Lawrence, 19, allegedly commented on Barstool Sport’s post of him but the comment has since been deleted, TMZ reported.

“He wanted to talk the whole game lol … still probably unnecessary. Sorry folks,” the comment read.

Lawrence’s team ended up winning 43-34, For the Win reported.

Lawrence made headlines last month after he led the Clemson Tigers to victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAA college football playoff championship. Lawrence, a freshman, is not eligible for the NFL for at least two more years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.