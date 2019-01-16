Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says White House quote is fake: ‘I never said this, by the way’

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence cleared the air Tuesday after several posts circulated around social media attributing to him a quote he claims he never said during his White House visit Monday.

The quote he denied saying was: "President Trump got all our favorite foods. It was the best meal we ever had. Then we go and see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue-collar party.”

Lawrence, 19, tweeted Tuesday, “I never said this by the way… I don’t know where it came from. However, the trip to the White House was awesome!”

Ross Taylor, assistant athletic director for Clemson football communications, told the Associated Press that Lawrence was shown the false quote on Tuesday.

“Everything that is presented in that meme is fabricated,” Taylor said.

The Tigers visited the White House days after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAA College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 7. Trump served the winners an array of fast food including McDonalds and Wendy’s. The spread cost around $3,000, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Trump said he paid for the meal himself because of the partial government shutdown.

Lawrence, a freshman, has a bright future ahead of him after he shined during the championship game, though he's not eligible for the NFL for at least two more years.

