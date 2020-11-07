No. 4 Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Clemson in 2 OT thriller

No. 4 Notre Dame dug deep late in Saturday night’s game against No. 1 Clemson, forced overtime and pulled out a narrow victory in a thrilling contest.

Ian Book’s 53-yard pass to Avery Davis late in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown pass to tie up the game on the same drive. The Fighting Irish then got two rushing touchdowns from Kyren Williams in both overtime frames and got a big defensive stop to seal the victory.

Notre Dame won the game, 47-40, in double overtime.

Book finished 22-for-39 with 310 passing yards and a single touchdown pass – the most important one.

Williams had 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 57-yard touchdown to start the night and put Notre Dame up seven points early.

Javon McKinley led Notre Dame with five catches for 102 yards. Davis had four catches for 78 yards.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, the small Notre Dame crowd stormed the field after the win.

It wasn’t for lack of trying to the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

D.J. Uiagalelei had a great game as he was forced to start in place of Trevor Lawrence again.

He was 28-for-43 with 426 passing yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception but had a bad handoff to Travis Etienne in the second quarter that resulted in a Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah touchdown in the second quarter.

Uiagalelei also ran into some trouble in double overtime. He was sacked twice on the drive and threw an incomplete pass, which helped Notre Dame pick up the victory.

Notre Dame’s defense held Etienne to 28 yards on 18 carries. He had one touchdown.

Clemson had two receivers to go over 100 yards. Cornell Powell had six catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Amari Rodgers had eight catches for 134 yards. Davis Allen had the other touchdown catch.

According to ESPN, Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame broke four streaks. The Tigers had 39 consecutive regular-season wins, 28 straight wins against ACC opponents, 25 straight wins in conference play and 14 consecutive road wins – all of which were broken. Notre Dame is in the ACC this season.

Sunday’s AP rankings will shake things up. Alabama and Ohio State are Nos. 2 and 3 respectively. Alabama had a bye week and Ohio State trounced Rutgers.