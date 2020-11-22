Clemson's Dabo Swinney doubts game vs. Florida State was postponed over coronavirus

Clemson and Florida State’s matchup was postponed Saturday after the schools’ medical personnel failed to come to an agreement on whether it was safe enough to play.

A Clemson player’s COVID-19 test came back positive Saturday morning, CBS Sports reported. Florida State was worried about whether it would have been hypocritical to put its players on the field if someone on the opponent's side had COVID-19, Sports Illustrated reported.

TREVOR LAWRENCE REACTS TO CLEMSON-FLORIDA STATE GAME GETTING POSTPONED HOURS BEFORE KICKOFF

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t happy with the decision to postpone the game. He addressed the game during his radio spot Sunday night, according to Tiger Illustrated.

“We had people travel from all over the country. We met the standard to play. We should have played. We have mitigated this all year long. All year. If the standard to play was zero positive tests, we would have never played. This game was not played because of COVID-19. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game. If they want to play, they should come to Clemson,” Swinney said.

“From my perspective, this is in the rear-view mirror. My focus, our focus, 1000%, is on Pitt.”

NO. 4 CLEMSON AT FLORIDA STATE POSTPONED HOURS BEFORE START

Swinney was asked why he didn’t think the decision not to play was coronavirus related.

“I cannot answer that. I just know the standard to play was met. I just know they called the game. So now we’re changing the rules? You either trust the tests or you don’t. So now if guys tests negative, you don’t travel? If a guy has an earache or a runny nose, you don’t take him even if he tests negative? Bottom line is the rules were put in place for everyone. We met the rules. We met the standard. They chose not to play,” he said.

“This is why we test every Friday. That’s why we wear masks and shields.”

Swinney asked if Florida State was concerned about one positive test then why did they choose to play this year at all?

“If that’s their concern, why did they play this year?” he asked rhetorically. “I have seen no examples of that. Zero. If that is their worry, they shouldn’t have played the season. We test on Friday, guys. We all know that. The standard to play was met. Trevor Lawrence practiced all week. Boston College had no problem coming down here. Notre Dame didn’t have a problem playing us.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clemson is still one of the top teams in the nation despite its lone loss this season. It has one open date between now and the ACC Championship game.