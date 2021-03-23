Clemson's Dabo Swinney 'disappointed' to learn of Deshaun Watson allegations

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday after the team’s spring practice.

Swinney coached Watson from 2014 to 2016 before the quarterback turned pro and was selected by the Houston Texans in 2017. Since last week, Watson has faced several sexual misconduct lawsuits, including two sexual assault suits, all of which were filed in Harris County, Texas.

"We’re disappointed to see his name in the news and all that’s going on, but look, hey I love Deshaun Watson," Swinney said, according to the Greenville News. "He’s like a son to me. As far as all the legal stuff and all that, that will all take its course and all that stuff.

"I certainly can’t speculate or comment on any of that stuff," he continued. "All I can tell you is I’ve known Deshaun since the ninth grade and he’s been nothing but exemplary in every area that I’ve ever known him in."

"Three years here, as a player, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time – he was five minutes late to a team meeting that he overslept for, and that’s it. That’s the Deshaun I know," he added. "I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful. Again, love him like a son and we’ll just have to see where everything else goes."

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women accusing Watson of misconduct, said there will be 14 lawsuits filed against the Texans star. He said he’s talked to 24 women in total about similar allegations.

Watson has denied the claims through his attorney Rusty Hardin. All of the women accusing Watson of misconduct appear to be in the same massage therapy field and all have accused him of exposing himself to them during their massage sessions.