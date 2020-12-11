Clemson's Dabo Swinney: Hard to justify 6-win team in playoffs over winning team with 11 games played

The College Football Playoff committee is going to have a tough time determining whether Ohio State should be among the final four teams when it comes down to deciding later this month.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the committee should reward teams that played 11 games over teams that played six when it makes the final rankings to see who goes to the College Football Playoff.

“I wouldn't have an issue with it because, again, it's not my position to have an issue with it — my position is to coach my team, regardless of whoever. I just think there has to be some type of standard. I just think it would be — if I was on a committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that's played six games," said Sweeney, "That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I'm not on the committee. So it doesn't really matter,” Swinney said of a six-win team making the playoffs.

The veteran coach added, “It doesn't mean they're not a great team and couldn't win the whole thing. I just think that there has to be — I just think, from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean toward rewarding the teams that have been all in because it's been an incredible challenge.”

Ohio State is really the team in question here.

The Buckeyes had their rivalry game against Michigan this week canceled, leaving them with only five games played during the 2020 season. The Big Ten Conference amended its own rules and allowed Ohio State to play in the conference championship game next week, even thought the team did not meet criteria.

Should Ohio State win, the committee will have a tough time trying to satisfy college football fans in their decision not to put a team in like Florida or Texas A&M over the Buckeyes.