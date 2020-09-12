Clemson athletics announces 24 new COVID-19 cases ahead of football, soccer season openers

Just a day before the football season opener, Clemson University's athletics department announced Friday that 24 people, including 19 student athletes, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said that 1,013 tests were administered earlier this week, resulting in the positive cases. Another set of tests were done on Friday but those results were not included.

At least two of the positive cases involved the men’s soccer team, forcing the school to cancel its exhibition game at Virginia on Saturday. The team is still set to open its season next Friday at 7 p.m., hosting Wake Forest.

On the football front, it was not clear if any players have tested positive. The opener, also against the Demon Deacons, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field, the university said.

Head football coach Dabo Swinney has been among the many outspoken coaches urging for the season to go on despite pandemic fears. He said Tuesday that it comes down to the players’ choice to participate -- and so far he’s been impressed by their commitment.

“There's nobody that has to be here,” he said. “But everybody's here.”

Clemson has had 102 positive results since June 1. They have administered 3,825 tests in that time frame and will continue to do weekly screening to abide by ACC and NCAA recommendations.