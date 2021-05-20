Clayton Kershaw on surge of no-hitters: 'Probably not good for the game'
The Dodgers ace fears the new deadened baseball might be impacting the offense in MLB
New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the MLB season against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
The modern record for the most no-hitters in a single season is seven, which was set in 1990, 1991, and 2012. There’s a good chance that the record will be shattered this year if this trend continues.
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who threw a no-hitter of his own back in 2014, isn’t a fan of the surge in no-hitters, and he even questioned if this is good for the sport.
"No-hitters are cool and I have all the respect in the world for Corey Kluber and [Bumgarner] and all those guys that have thrown no-hitters," Kershaw told reporters via the New York Post. "But to have one happen every night … it’s probably not good for the game."
Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, fears that the new deadened baseball might have impacted MLB’s offensive numbers this season. Entering Tuesday’s games, hitters have a .236 batting average, according to CBS Sports, and it’s the league’s lowest batting average ever, as well as the lowest on-base percentage since 1968.
"Well, it’s not good," Kershaw continued. "I’ll tell you that. I think whatever the intention was with the new ball or whatever it may be, it really hasn’t done anything. There might be less home runs, which I guess they want, but I don’t know the stats on all that.
"But I do know that strikeouts are the same. I think I saw some stats for April that it was the worst hitting month in history or something."