Clayton Kershaw on surge of no-hitters: 'Probably not good for the game'

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the MLB season against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

The modern record for the most no-hitters in a single season is seven, which was set in 1990, 1991, and 2012. There’s a good chance that the record will be shattered this year if this trend continues.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who threw a no-hitter of his own back in 2014, isn’t a fan of the surge in no-hitters, and he even questioned if this is good for the sport.

"No-hitters are cool and I have all the respect in the world for Corey Kluber and [Bumgarner] and all those guys that have thrown no-hitters," Kershaw told reporters via the New York Post . "But to have one happen every night … it’s probably not good for the game."

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, fears that the new deadened baseball might have impacted MLB’s offensive numbers this season. Entering Tuesday’s games, hitters have a .236 batting average, according to CBS Sports , and it’s the league’s lowest batting average ever, as well as the lowest on-base percentage since 1968.

"Well, it’s not good," Kershaw continued. "I’ll tell you that. I think whatever the intention was with the new ball or whatever it may be, it really hasn’t done anything. There might be less home runs, which I guess they want, but I don’t know the stats on all that.

"But I do know that strikeouts are the same. I think I saw some stats for April that it was the worst hitting month in history or something."