Clay Travis: USWNT make Olympics political and lose big against Sweden

You can’t walk the walk if you’re down on one knee.

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, led by the politically charged Megan Rapinoe, represented America on the world stage by taking a knee before their match on Wednesday, only made worse by the 3-0 loss against Sweden.

Assuming that their grandstanding would lead to a win, the USWNT managed to chip away at the remaining fun to be had with the Olympic Games in Tokyo by making things … political.

Which many can correctly assume is more of a grab for attention than activism.

"The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team was beaten, 3-0, I believe by Sweden," said OutKick founder Clay Travis, joining the millions of Americans that were stunned to learn that the Women’s Soccer Team had already played. "It was their first loss in 44 games, for this situation to happen."

As Clay assesses their decision to side with the divisive messaging on America from ideologues such as Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement, the Women’s Soccer Team seems to have missed the mark on what it means to be American more than their kicks missed the goal against Sweden.

"It’s intriguing to see the U.S. women kneel before the game began. There’s going to be a lot of political analysis going on as it pertains to the Olympics this year. It’s going to be harder to enjoy, it’s going to be way more political than it has been in the past, and I think that is going to hurt the viewership — not to mention the 12-hour difference. …

They got whipped right after they kneeled. It’s unfortunate that the story, for many people with the U.S. women, no longer involves their on the field performance. But instead, about what they are doing before the game even begins."