Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations.

As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.

On Wednesday, the shot clock finally hit zero, and Nichols’ time at ESPN was declared over.

"The woke police finding another victim," commented OutKick’s Clay Travis, reflecting on the tragic path that fooled Nichols into wokeism and out of a job. "Cancel culture has come for ESPN’s own red-haired NBA star, Rachel Nichols. She is no more, she will cease to exist on ESPN."

Following the Maria Taylor debacle, ESPN couldn’t side with Nichols. She questioned an African-American woman’s growing role at the network — in a private conversation that was possibly illegally obtained — but she always played by ESPN’s rules publicly. In the end, she was canceled by the wokeism she promoted.

"That hypocrisy was never addressed, it was never analyzed. And this is where people who embrace wokeism ultimately go. You are, at some point in time, going to be canceled if you are not woke enough and you work in sports."

ESPN'S RACHEL NICHOLS REMOVED FROM NBA PROGRAMMING

Clay adds, "ESPN is covering a tiny subset of the sports audience that believes in woke sports."

It rings true every time: go woke, go broke. Nichols played the game and got dunked on. Her days of lecturing Americans on an ESPN station have finally come to an end, which is a grim reality for any person in sports media not bold enough to speak some truth.

"Even as the NBA’s overall ratings collapsed, Rachel Nichols made the decision to defend the NBA and all of the woke idiocy that that league embraced. In fact, she lectured America on how great the NBA was when they pulled their All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina over a bathroom bill that was alleged to target transgender individuals. Even while the NBA continued to play basketball all around the world in countries such as China, which have a repressive human rights regime. …

"The lesson is clear: you’re either woke or you’re fired. You better keep your mouth shut unless you agree with far left-wing politics infiltrating sports."