Dallas Mavericks
Published

Clay Travis Twitter tussles with Mark Cuban, who still won’t come on ‘Clay and Buck’ for actual debate

Clay Travis and Mark Cuban went tit-for-tat over coronavirus on Twitter

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
Clay Travis on NBA players speaking out about not getting vaccinated

Clay Travis on NBA players speaking out about not getting vaccinated

Outkick founder Clay Travis reacts to NBA players highlighting the 'broken system' surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Clay Travis. Mark Cuban. Newly minted multi-millionaire. Billionaire. COVID. Vaccines. Natural immunity. Boosters. Titans of the industry. One night (for now because Mark won’t come on the Clay & Buck radio show). One forum.

Let’s get it on!

Mavericks fans will need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test if they want to watch Luka Doncic.

<strong>Mavericks fans will need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test if they want to watch Luka Doncic.</strong> (REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic)

Just when I think Clay’s going to get some rest to be fresh Saturday morning for his hits all across the Fox News family of channels, OutKick’s founder laces up the gloves and unleashes a barrage of tweets against a fellow titan of the industry in the form of Mavs owner Mark Cuban who is preparing for an NBA season that will see Mavs fans required to show proof that they’ve been jabbed with the vax.

Mark’s official rules for attendance are:

• Masks required

• Proof of vaccination; or…

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of fans sitting in the seats during warmups before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center.

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of fans sitting in the seats during warmups before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

• Negative test within 48 hours of attendance

• Children under 12 will not be permitted to be closer than 15 feet from the court

Clay, who could’ve been snuggled up in his recliner after continuous battle for months on end, decided it was time to enter the Battle Dome. No nights off!

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban walks by the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game agains the Atlanta Hawks in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban walks by the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game agains the Atlanta Hawks in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Let’s do this!

