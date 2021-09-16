Clay Travis: California citizens voted to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom over their freedoms

Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has survived his recall election with overwhelming favor, COVID restrictions are expected to be as plentiful as discarded needles on a Venice sidewalk.

Increasing homelessness, a rise in crime, draconian lockdowns and overall decrease in living conditions has turned the Golden State to bronze.

But on Tuesday, over 60 percent of Californians voted in favor of keeping Gov. Newsom in office. So now, no matter how frequently the science is ignored or restrictions are re-introduced, Newsom doesn’t have to try and do a better job because the people simply didn’t demand it.

Clay spoke about the recall election during Wednesday’s OutKick The Show — breaking down how his admiration for the once-exceptional state has crumbled under Newson’s leadership.

"Wouldn’t want to live there. Wouldn’t want to pay an incredibly high rate of taxes," said Clay, before rolling out a laundry (not French) list of why he would forego living in California nowadays. "Wouldn’t want to pay, with my freedom, when it comes to my kids being able to go to school without wearing masks. Wouldn’t want to be embracing anti-science. Wouldn’t want to be ignoring natural immunity. Wouldn’t want to be ignoring all the studies that reflect masks don’t make any sense in schools. And wouldn’t want to be dealing with Gavin Newsom as the governor of my state. And I think there are a lot of people that agree with me. …

"And that’s why I think COVID is making the Blue states bluer, and the Red states redder, because people every single day are making the decision to leave those states as opposed to continue with the draconian restrictions surrounding COVID and how nonsensical and anti-science they are. But it’s not a surprise."

Californians can now look forward to their state officials dictating whether they are able to drink at a bar or attend a sporting event — a clear surrender of personal liberties.

Clay, alongside Buck Sexton, spoke on the results of Tuesday’s recall election, and the lunacy of voting a deranged governor back into office.

