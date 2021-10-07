Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Clay Travis: Biden led his campaign on COVID, but things have gotten worse since 2020

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
A fake White House set has social media users shaming the president. The 'Fox Across America' host weighs in.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was predicated on the notion that a vote against Donald Trump would be a step in the right direction for COVID, immigration, the economy and overall unity.

In less than a year, Biden has crashed on his Build Back Better slogan and allowed America to be a worse place to live in 2021. Homicide rates are higher than the year prior, COVID is claiming more lives and the exit from the pandemic no longer has an end in sight now that the Biden White House has nullified the vaccine’s effect on getting rid of masks and mandates.

As President Biden’s tenure in the White House hits the 100-day milestone, media watchdogs and journalism professors alike have noticed that journalists are "overwhelmingly favorable, polite, and gentle" when covering the current administration. 

OutKick’s Clay Travis spoke on how history will ultimately vindicate those who chose to fight against the Biden agenda and senseless COVID mandates.

"Do you remember when Joe Biden ran his campaign from his basement and he told everyone that he was going to solve COVID? More Americans have died in 2021 with COVID than died in 2020," said Clay, calling out the Dems’ recent track record as a testament to their failures.

President Joe Biden attends a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington.

"Remember when Joe Biden came out and said, ‘Hey if you just wear masks for 100 days, COVID will be over’? Do you remember when he said in May if you get the COVID vaccination, you’ll never have to wear a mask again?

"What’s happening is: Joe Biden used COVID to get elected as president and since then, he’s been a disaster of a president. But even in COVID, which he claimed would be his signature issue, he’s failed. It really is an embarrassment that the country was allowed to be put into this position.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington. 

"We should’ve never locked down; we should’ve never shut down at all; we should’ve gone on with our entire normal life."