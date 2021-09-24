Clay Travis: America is safer when we trust the police

The COVID-19 virus has been deemed the greatest threat to our society by Democrats and activists of a similar priority. Meanwhile, all-time high murder rates continue to claim the lives of Americans from all walks of life: Young to old, White and Black, poor and rich.

Americans that have been paying attention since the violent George Floyd riots of 2020 understand that driving police away from underprivileged neighborhoods, minority communities and all areas in the nation was never destined to make them safer.

One year later, Americans are left with cities like Chicago that witness toddlers getting shot down in the street over unsafe conditions, caused by lack of policing. And the political activists that called for defunding are now letting the rest of American society take on the dangerous effects of their movement.

At the crux of defunding the police comes a need to dehumanize them, which hasn’t been going well for America.

On Thursday’s episode of OutKick the Show, Clay Travis walked through the implications of new highs in murder rates, and how the demonizing police slowly opened up American streets for criminals and gangs to lay claim.

"Why did the murder rate in 2020 suddenly skyrocket?" asks Clay. "It’s because we allowed people to attack the police and try to send a message that police were the problem in this country — even though police solve and save and protect people who are White, Black, Asian or Hispanic at unbelievable rates.

"If you demonize police, they move out, they don’t work as hard. They don’t pursue justice as aggressively, they don’t police anywhere near the same level. Then the criminal element moves in and violence crime skyrockets, particularly murder."

Once the George Floyd scene spread through the online forums, Democrats and BLM seized a narrative to pit minorities, namely Black people, against the police. Defunding and ousting the police now produces a tragic loss of security for all Americans.

"The reality is, the Defund the Police people don’t actually care because they’re arguing politics. They’re not actually trying to make anyone’s life actually better. As a result, police pull back, they aren’t able to protect people and the murder rate skyrockets as the criminal element comes in. We saw it happen in 2016 with Ferguson; we saw it happen nationwide in 2020."

If you agree with Clay, chief medical authority Joy Reid may have a syndrome for you.