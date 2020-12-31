Citrus Bowl 2021: Auburn vs. Northwestern preview, how to watch & more

The Citrus Bowl will be played between the Auburn Tigers and the Northwestern Wildcats on Jan. 1, 2021. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The Citrus Bowl has been around since 1947. The game was known as the Tangerine Bowl from 1947 to 1982. It was then known as the Florida Citrus Bowl from 1983 to 2002. In 2003, Capital One took over as the main sponsor and the game was known as the Capital One Bowl until 2014. In 2015, the game’s name was changed to the Citrus Bowl.

Auburn is limping into this game after a topsy-turvy season, which resulted in the school firing head coach Gus Malzahn. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will coach the Tigers in this game. Bo Nix has led the offense with 2,123 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. Tank Bigsby has 834 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Seth Williams has 42 catches for 688 yards and four touchdowns. Anthony Schwartz has 54 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns.

Northwestern has had a surprisingly great season. The team nearly defeated Ohio State in the Big Ten championship and now get to play in a New Year’s bowl game. Peyton Ramsey has 1,442 passing yards and nine touchdown passes this season, but will need to cut out the turnovers. He has eight interceptions this season. Drake Anderson leads the team with 256 rushing yards and has two touchdowns. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman has 38 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns.

Auburn has been in a bowl game each year since 2013. But the team is 2-5 in that span.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Northwestern didn’t make it into a bowl game last season. But between 2015 and 2018, the team was 3-1 in bowl games.

**

CITRUS BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Vrbo

Date: Jan. 1

Time (EST): 1 p.m.

TV: ABC

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CITRUS BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2020: Alabama

2019: Kentucky

2018: Notre Dame

2016: LSU

2015: Michigan