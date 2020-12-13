Cincinnati vs. Tulsa: American Athletic Conference title game preview, kickoff time & more

The 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship will take place between No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 20 Tulsa on Saturday night, and it could be a proving game for the Bearcats.

Despite being undefeated, Cincinnati finds itself below Iowa State, Florida and Georgia, each with two losses, and Texas A&M, who has one loss. The Desmond Ridder-led team doesn’t appear to be getting the respect it deserves in the rankings, and a victory over the Golden Hurricane could change that.

Their previous matchup earlier this season was postponed because of coronavirus issues. The two teams were rescheduled for a date last Saturday, Dec. 12, but that was canceled as well. Cincinnati hasn’t played since Nov. 21 and rust might be a concern going in.

Ridder might be the best-kept secret in college football. The quarterback has 1,821 passing yards and 526 rushing yards. He has 27 total touchdowns this season. His top target has been Josh Whyle, who leads in receptions (23) and touchdown catches (5). He’ll be a key in this game.

Tulsa got on everyone’s radar during its wild overtime game against Tulane earlier this season.

Quarterback Zach Smith has been the leader of the offense. He’s led Tulsa to wins over SMU and UCF and nearly pulled out an upset victory over No. 11 Oklahoma State in the first game of the season.

Smith has 1,434 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes but has been sacked 10 times and has thrown six interceptions. The offensive line and his ability not to turn the ball over will be key for Tulsa. A win could get Tulsa into a big bowl come the end of the year.

Here’s what you need to know about the AAC title game.

CINCINNATI (8-0) VS. TULSA (6-1)

Date: December 19

Time (ET): 8 pm

TV: ABC

Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Location: Cincinnati

RECENT AAC TITLE WINNERS

2019: Memphis

2018: UCF

2017: UFC

2016: Temple

2015: Houston