Cincinnati player collapses on field during Ohio State game

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A Cincinnati defensive back collapsed on the field during Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

Kyriq McDonald went down in the first quarter without being touched and appeared to be suffering convulsions, according to reports.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell met with McDonald and McDonald’s mother after the game, a 42-0 Ohio State victory in Columbus, Ohio, USA Today reported.

"He's been cleared with everything," Fickell said, according to the paper. "I couldn't tell you exactly what the situation was. He was not hit. I was actually watching him and he just went down. I thought he tore his Achilles or something the way he went straight to the ground."

His mother told a reporter Kyriq has a history of seizures, according to the Birmingham News, which reported that McDonald went to the hospital as a precaution.

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Kyriq McDonald #26 is carted off the field after an injury during game action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McDonald was on the ground for about five minutes before getting to his feet and being carted off the field, according to reports.

McDonald suffered a similar incident on the sideline of the Alabama-Georgia 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game, the News reported.

He was a backup at Alabama before transferring to Cincinnati