Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder focused on quieting Notre Dame crowd

Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati are on brink of entering AP top 5

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is about to enter one of the biggest games of his collegiate career when the Bearcats play Notre Dame on Saturday.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 7 and Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in the latest AP polls. Both teams are trying to sneak into the College Football Playoff, and a win for either team would be a huge lift into that contention.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Cincinnati, in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. 

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Cincinnati, in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

Ridder made clear on Tuesday he was focused on shutting up the Fighting Irish fans. Ridder said he was asked about the crowd noise in South Bend by offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, according to WLWT-TV. Ridder said he told him, "It shouldn’t be loud for too long."

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates as he runs off the field following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana. Cincinnati won 38-24.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates as he runs off the field following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana. Cincinnati won 38-24. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The senior quarterback has put together a successful collegiate career and has the Bearcats in position to make a real impact this season. Through three games, he has 748 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He’s recorded more than 2,200 passing yards in three consecutive seasons.

The game is also a big homecoming for Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who recently passed Knute Rockne for most wins for a head coach in school history. Kelly coached Cincinnati for four years before taking over Notre Dame in 2010. He led Cincinnati to a 12-0 record in 2009.

Brian Kelly used to coach Cincinnati.

Brian Kelly used to coach Cincinnati. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It will be only the second time in college football history these two teams have played each other. The first was in 1900, according to the Cincinnati Inquirer, and Notre Dame won, 58-0.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com