Cincinnati Bengals: What to know about the team's 2020 season

When the 2020 NFL season kicks off in Cincinnati, the Joe Burrow era will officially be underway.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, and he will immediately be inserted into the lineup as the team's starting quarterback. Burrow is coming off a stellar season with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron where he led the Tigers to their fourth national championship. After leading the country with 5,671 passing yards and setting an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts his senior year, it was no surprise that Burrow would be the top pick.

There's no doubt about it that Burrow will have some growing pains during his rookie year, especially with the unusual offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bengals certainly have the pieces in place on the offensive side of the ball to help make life easier for Burrow.

The Bengals will have a host of weapons at the wide receiver position, including veteran A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and fellow rookie and Clemson product Tee Higgins. Running back Joe Mixon may be the most important piece to the offense. He put together 1,137 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and 287 receiving yards and four more scores with Andy Dalton under center last season. Burrow should be a significant upgrade, which means Mixon and the rest of the Bengals offense should benefit greatly.

Here's what else you need to know about the Bengals this year.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: TEE HIGGINS

With the No. 33 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals took Clemson wide receiver, Tee Higgins.

Higgins played 37 games in three seasons at Clemson. He recorded 2,448 receiving yards and 27 touchdown catches. Higgins put up career highs in his junior year. He recorded 1,167 receiving yards on 59 catches and 13 touchdowns.

He may not be a viable option for Burrow in the Bengals offense right away since veteran wide receivers like A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are ahead of him, but if Higgins sits and learns behind these guys for a year or two, he can turn into a top option for Burrow in the years to come.

**

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Joe Burrow (QB), Joe Mixon (RB), A.J. Green (WR), Tyler Boyd (WR), Tee Higgins (WR), Auden Tate (WR), C.J. Uzomah (TE), Jonah Williams (OT), Michael Jordan (OG), Trey Hopkins (C), Xavier Su'a-Filo (OG), Bobby Hart (OT)

Defense: Carlos Dunlap (DE), D.J. Reader (DT), Geno Atkins (DT), Sam Hubbard (DE), Germaine Pratt (LB), Josh Bynes (LB), Logan Wilson (LB), Trae Waynes (CB), Vonn Bell (S), Jessie Bates III (S), William Jackson III (CB)

Special Teams: Randy Bullock (K), Kevin Huber (P)

**

2020 BENGALS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: Chargers (9/13, 4:05 pm)

Week 2: @ Browns (9/17, 8:20 pm)

Week 3: @ Eagles (9/27, 1 pm)

Week 4: Jaguars (10/4, 1 pm)

Week 5: @ Ravens (10/11, 1 pm)

Week 6: @ Colts (10/18, 1 pm)

Week 7: Browns (10/25, 1 pm)

Week 8: Titans (11/1, 1 pm)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Steelers, (11/15, 1 pm)

Week 11: @ Washington (11/22, 1 pm)

Week 12: Giants (11/29, 1 pm)

Week 13: @ Dolphins (12/6, 1 pm)

Week 14: Cowboys (12/13, 1 pm)

Week 15: Steelers (12/21, 8:15 pm)

Week 16: @ Texans (12/27, 1 pm)

Week 17: Ravens (1/3, 1 pm)

**

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +15000

**

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.