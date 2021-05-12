Cincinnati Bengals 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled offensively in 2020 and the team hopes a new season will mean better fortunes.

Joe Burrow is entering his second season and should be fully healthy when he steps on the field in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings at home. Burrow will also have his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase to throw passes to this season. Cincinnati selected Chase with the No. 5 pick of the 2021 draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bengals also have a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be a game between the two most recent No. 1 draft picks. Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence will also be a rematch of the 2019 national championship.

Cincinnati wraps its season against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 9 on the road.

The Bengals had an unimpressive season in 2020, but if the team stays healthy it really could turn around for them – especially with an extra game on the schedule.

Here’s who the Bengals will match up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Jaguars, 49ers

Away Opponents: Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Jets

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 144-128

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Bengals’ 2021 regular-season schedule.