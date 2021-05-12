Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Bengals' opponents' combined record in 2020 was 144-128

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 scheduleVideo

Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 schedule

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson previews the full NFL regular season schedule release, set to air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled offensively in 2020 and the team hopes a new season will mean better fortunes. 

Joe Burrow is entering his second season and should be fully healthy when he steps on the field in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings at home. Burrow will also have his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase to throw passes to this season. Cincinnati selected Chase with the No. 5 pick of the 2021 draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bengals also have a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be a game between the two most recent No. 1 draft picks. Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence will also be a rematch of the 2019 national championship.

Cincinnati wraps its season against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 9 on the road.

The Bengals had an unimpressive season in 2020, but if the team stays healthy it really could turn around for them – especially with an extra game on the schedule.

Here’s who the Bengals will match up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Jaguars, 49ers

Away Opponents: Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Jets

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 144-128

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Bengals’ 2021 regular-season schedule.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_