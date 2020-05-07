Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Cincinnati Bengals will begin anew in 2020 with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow ready to lead the pack through his first season.

The Bengals will face teams from the AFC East, AFC South, AFC West and NFC East during the 2020 regular season.

Cincinnati was 2-14 last season and stand to better that standing -- as long as Burrow can mesh well with veterans like Joe Mixon and A.J. Green.

For the Bengals to have any kind of sustained success, the defense will be a factor as well. Cincinnati was 25th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed last season.

Here’s who the Bengals will be matching up against in 2020.

Home Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Away Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 122-134

Here is the Bengals' regular-season schedule.

Here is the Bengals' preseason schedule.

