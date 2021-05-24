University of Cincinnati soccer player Ally Sidloski, 21, dead in drowning at Ohio park: 'An extreme loss'

Univetsity of Cincinnati women’s soccer player Ally Sidloski drowned Saturday at an Ohio lake, officials said. She was 21.

Sidloski was at East Fork State Park in Clermont County when she was hanging onto a swimming platform and disappeared into the water, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Authorities recovered her body around 1 a.m. Sunday, WJW-TV reported. She was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Sidloski, of Strongsville, had just finished her redshirt sophomore season with the Bearcats.

She was redshirted her first year as a freshman in 2018. In 2019, she appeared in two matches – one of them in the American Athletic Conference tournament against SMU. She earned Academic All-AAC honors the following season.

In 2020, she did not see any action due to an injury.

FORMER LOUISVILLE ASSISTANT CHARGED BY FEDS WITH EXTORTION

"I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University," Bearcats coach Neil Stafford said in a news release. "There's no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that's right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being – this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally."

Athletic director John Cunningham said the "Bearcats family suffered an extreme loss."

"We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy. Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski's and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sidloski is survived by her parents, David and Tracie, and her two sisters, Katie and Nicole.