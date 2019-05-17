MLB star Yasiel Puig says he pretends bat tastes like vanilla ice cream when he licks it

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig has been licking his bat during games for years.

“When I lick my bat I think about ice cream,” the Cuban-born right fielder said in a video tweet for Fox Sports Ohio.

Puig, who previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, says he likes to pretend his bat is vanilla-flavored, but sometimes he admits the bat doesn’t taste great.

“At least I’m giving love to my bat,” he says in the video.

When he licks the bat – a quirk only he seems to have, according to MLB.com – he knows “something good’s coming.” Fox News has no stats on whether the bat licking actually helps him play better, but whatever works.

The video had almost 92,000 views on MLB.com’s Twitter page by Thursday night.