Cierre Wood, ex-NFL running back, charged with murder of abused 5-year-old girl

Former Notre Dame and NFL running back Cierre Wood faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Wood, 28, was arrested early Wednesday at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas after La-Rayah Davis died there Tuesday night. Woods' girlfriend, 25-year-old Amy Taylor, also was arrested. Both initially were charged with first-degree child abuse and neglect, but an online inmate database showed that the murder charge had been added against Wood.

Jail records showed that Wood was being held without bail. He was scheduled to make his next court appearance Monday morning. It was not immediately clear whether Talyor had been released on $5,000 bond.

A native of Bloomington, Calif., Wood played three seasons for the Fighting Irish, recording 2,447 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes in his college career for 384 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In his final season, Notre Dame recorded a 12-0 regular season and reached the BCS National Championship Game before losing to Alabama, 42-14.

Wood played in just five regular-season games over his NFL career. Three of those games were in 2013 for the Houston Texans and two were for the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He was cut by the Texans in October 2013 and was signed by the New England Patriots for their practice squad two weeks later. He dressed for but did not play in two games for New England during the 2013 season.

In January 2014, Wood was signed by the Baltimore Ravens who released him that August. That November, he was signed to the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad only to be cut four days later. The Bills signed Wood for the following season but he was placed on injured reserve in October 2015 with a torn ACL.

Wood signed with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in March 2017 and was traded to the Montreal Alouettes that May. He was released by Montreal in May of last year.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.