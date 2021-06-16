Suns' Chris Paul enters NBA's health and safety protocol as conference finals near: report

Chris Paul’s pursuit of his first NBA championship has apparently hit a snag.

The Phoenix Suns star will reportedly be out indefinitely as he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols with Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals set for either Sunday or Tuesday.

The Athletic reported Wednesday Paul’s isolation period could be shorter if he is vaccinated, which is unclear. Any player who tests positive for the coronavirus will not be allowed to work out for at least 10 days and will be monitored for individual workouts for two more days.

The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in their conference semifinals matchup and do not have a set opponent for the conference finals.

The Suns will face the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. If the Clippers-Jazz series ends in six games, the conference finals will start on June 20. If the series goes seven games, the conference finals will start on June 22.

Paul was a pivotal part of Phoenix’s sweep of Denver in the conference semifinals. In Game 4, Paul scored 37 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out seven assists. He has proven to be the veteran leadership the Suns needed during the regular season to even make it this far.

The possibility of not having Paul for the conference finals could stymie the team’s hopes of getting back to the NBA Finals after a 28-year absence.