Chinese Basketball Association pushes back restart of season to July: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Chinese Basketball Association will once again postpone its restart to the season.

League officials met to discuss the fate of its season and decided to push back the schedule until at least July, according to ESPN.

There is still a chance that the rest of the season gets canceled as well, per ESPN.

NFL HALL OF FAMER JACK YOUNGBLOOD ON 'VIRTUAL' DRAFT DUE TO COVID: 'MAYBE IT WILL MAKE THEM WORK HARDER'

Originally, the schedule was supposed to restart on April 15, but on March 30 the General Administration of Sports -- an arm of the Chinese government -- put forth a ban on large-scale sports gatherings due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chinese media outlet Xinhua, league CEO Wang Dawei will take a 35 percent pay cut, and other top executives will also reduce their salaries to help with financial pressures.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some player representatives told ESPN they've been informed that teams will look to extend contracts and put players on retainer in hopes of resuming play in July. Other teams may send foreign players home while waiting to see if the season resumes.