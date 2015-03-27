Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Chimera's OT winner has Caps poised to move on

By | National Hockey League

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - The biggest goal of Jason Chimera's NHL career has the Washington Capitals within a game of moving on to the next round of the playoffs.

Chimera was all smiles Thursday as he reflected on a wild Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, when the Capitals overcome a three-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 in double overtime.

The Capitals lead the series 3-1 and will go for the clincher Saturday at home in Game 5.

Chimera said it was "pretty funny" when chants were directed at Washington coach Bruce Boudreau, who had said that Rangers fans weren't as loud as Capitals fans. But Chimera added: "There's nothing like quieting the building when you score that goal."