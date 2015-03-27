Chimera's OT winner has Caps poised to move on

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - The biggest goal of Jason Chimera's NHL career has the Washington Capitals within a game of moving on to the next round of the playoffs.

Chimera was all smiles Thursday as he reflected on a wild Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, when the Capitals overcome a three-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 in double overtime.

The Capitals lead the series 3-1 and will go for the clincher Saturday at home in Game 5.

Chimera said it was "pretty funny" when chants were directed at Washington coach Bruce Boudreau, who had said that Rangers fans weren't as loud as Capitals fans. But Chimera added: "There's nothing like quieting the building when you score that goal."