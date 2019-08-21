Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennis
Published

Chilean tennis player suspended for 8 years over match-fixing

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Chilean tennis player suspended for 8 years over match-fixingVideo

Chilean tennis player suspended for 8 years over match-fixing

Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez was suspended for 8 years for match-fixing and betting.

A Chilean tennis player was banned for eight years from the sport for match-fixing, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Tuesday.

Juan Carlos Saez refused to cooperate with the Tennis Integrity Unit’s investigation and also failed to report “a corrupt approach” at a tournament, according to officials.

AMERICAN TEEN TENNIS SENSATION WITHDRAWS FROM US OPEN AFTER FATHER'S SUDDEN DEATH

Saez attracted the group’s attention because of evidence of unusual patterns on betting markets around his particular matches. Saez has never been ranked higher than 230 and is currently ranked 1,082 in the world after his ranking dropped because of the probe.

He hasn’t played in a tournament since November.

DUCKHEE LEE DOWNPLAYS DEAFNESS, WINS ATP TOURNAMENT DEBUT

A dozen low-ranked players have been penalized so far in 2019 for charges related to match-fixing and betting, according to the Tennis Integrity Unit. A coach and an umpire were also sanctioned.

Others are suspended while under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saez mostly participates in the ITF Men’s Circuit. He has played three ATP Tour matches in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.