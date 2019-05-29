Foul ball off bat of Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. strikes child; play briefly halted

A small child was rushed to medical attention Wednesday night after apparently being struck by a foul ball during a Cubs-Astros game in Houston.

Play was halted during the fourth inning after the ball – off the bat of Cubs hitter Albert Almora Jr. – apparently hit a young girl, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A man was seen carrying the child out of the seating area, while replays showed that Almora seemed to instantly know that the ball had struck a spectator.

Almora was later seen distraught on the field and photos posted online showed him being consoled by a security guard as well as Cubs manager Joe Maddon and another Cubs player.

Houston's Sports Talk 790 radio station later reported that the child was conscious and responsive and was expected to be OK.

