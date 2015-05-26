Chiefs waive Pryor, three others

Kansas City, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that four players were waived, among them quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor had been signed to a reserve/future contract with the team back in January.

The Ohio State product started nine games for the Raiders in 2013 and threw for 1,798 yards with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 11 overall contests that season. He was traded to Seattle just prior to last year's NFL Draft, but was released by the Seahawks and did not play this past season.

Linebacker JoJo Dickson, long snapper Jorgen Hus and wideout Corbin Louks were also excised from the roster.