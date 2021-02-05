Chiefs' Tyreek Hill offers scary assessment of Patrick Mahomes' practice performance ahead of Super Bowl LV

Tyreek Hill’s assessment of Patrick Mahomes in practice might serve as a warning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play in Super Bowl LV.

Hill on Thursday expressed his excitement in playing with Mahomes in practice.

"I haven't seen Pat throw dots like this before in practice. I mean, he's throwing dots. It's crazy," Hill told reporters, via NFL.com.

Dots are described as accurate passes thrown to receivers in tight windows and it appeared that the fourth-year quarterback who is in his second consecutive Super Bowl is on the money when it comes to making those types of throws.

Mahomes had been battling a toe issue since the team’s victory over the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round. The quarterback also suffered a head injury during that game but he has been listed on the team’s injury report with a toe.

The quarterback has been a full participant in practice this week and should be good to go against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Mahomes and Hill already had an outstanding game against Tampa Bay earlier in the season.

In their Week 12 matchup, Mahomes finished 37-for-49 with 462 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Each of his touchdown passes was to Hill. The wide receiver had 13 catches for 269 yards along with the touchdowns.

One of the scores was a 75-yard pass in the first quarter. Kansas City got out to a 17-point lead early.