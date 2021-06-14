Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu responds to Le'Veon Bell after running back's Andy Reid comment

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu offered his opinion on free agent running back Le’Veon Bell’s insistence he would never play for the team or Andy Reid again.

Bell made the comment on Saturday on social media, saying he would "retire" before rejoining the Chiefs and play for Reid again. Bell signed with the Chiefs after a short stint with the New York Jets.

"These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different," Mathieu tweeted.

Mathieu was responding to former New York Giants cornerback Charles James II’s tweet wondering what made Bell say what he said about the Chiefs.

Bell, who deleted all of his Instagram posts, explained himself on his Instagram Stories. He said he shouldn’t have said anything over social media.

"I said what I said & I don't regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that's fine...you have your right!" he wrote.

"Just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me!"

Bell said he enjoyed his time in Kansas City.

"Never did I say I didn't enjoy me time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been...around I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC..." he added.

"I'm not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel...the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media...

"I'll admit that's somethin I could've kept to myself & apologize about that and that only... but I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel...

"So you can love me or hate me, I'm gonna be fine regardless ... I'm just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said."